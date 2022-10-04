Lipton Is the Latest Soft Drink to Get Boozy with Hard Iced Teas

Arriving in the first half of 2023, the five-percent ABV malt beverage will launch with four flavors.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022
Lipton tea bags
Photo: Good Luck Images / Shutterstock

At a time when people are supposedly drinking less and non- and low-alcohol alternatives are seeing a boom, the opposite is true, too, as soft drinks are going the boozy route. Hard Mtn Dew, Fresca canned cocktails, even Coca-Cola teaming up with Jack Daniel's for the first official packaged Jack & Coke: Alcohol partnerships are starting to feel like not an "if," but a "when."

Even big name teas aren't safe. Today, the Buffalo-based brewer FIFCO USA — which produces brands like Labatt, Genesee, Pyramid, Magic Hat, and, importantly in this instance, Seagram's Escapes flavored malt beverages — announced they'd reached a deal with the Pepsi-owned brand Lipton to produce Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

With plans for a launch as soon as the first half of next year, FIFCO USA says they've licensed the name to develop, manufacture, and market a line of products which will then be sold through the Blue Cloud Distribution network. The hard teas will "compete in the 5 percent ABV flavored malt beverages segment" and are set to initially land "in select geographies" in four flavors: Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, and Half and Half.

"Connecting America's favorite tea brand with Fifco's expertise in this hot and growing segment allows us to leverage 130 years of brand history that consumers already know and love," said CEO Piotr Jurjewicz. "Our FIFCO USA product development team stayed true to Lipton's high quality and great taste. And based on our consumer research, we expect a strong brand launch and great response from consumers."

Blue Cloud Distribution is no newcomer in this game either — it's a subsidiary of PepsiCo. And despite its recent agreement with FIFCO USA, Blue Cloud also currently works with another brewer, the Boston Beer Company, to distribute another Pepsi-owned brand that's gone hard: Hard Mtn Dew.

"As Blue Cloud Distribution continues to expand on early success as a wholesaler in the RTD alcohol space, we are thrilled to serve as the national distributor of this exciting innovation by FIFCO USA," Emiliano Di Vincenzo, the subsidiary's general manager, stated. "We are confident we will be able to deliver best-in-class execution for this product in the marketplace."

But does anyone really want a hard Lipton? Interestingly, Twisted Tea — which is also made by Boston Beer Company and is currently the best selling hard tea brand — has been around since 2001 and is still kicking.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jack Daniels Coca-Cola Canned Cocktails
Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola Are Teaming Up to Bring the Classic Cocktail to Cans
Fresca Mixed Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma
Fresca Launches New Line of Canned Cocktails
Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast
A Boozy Baja Blast Is Joining the Hard Mtn Dew Lineup
Fresca Grapefruit Citrus
Fresca Is Launching a Line of Canned Cocktails
RITAS Straw-Ber-Rita and Passion Fruit-Rita
Anheuser-Busch's 'Ritas' Don't Contain Actual Tequila, So Anyone Who Drank Them May Be Eligible for Compensation
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Monster Energy Drink
Monster Beverage Just Bought a Bunch of Well-Known Craft Beer Brands
Truly Flavored Vodka bottles and cocktails
Truly Hard Seltzer Is Now Making Flavored Vodka
Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer; their new cannabis-infused drinks facility
Pabst Labs Opens Cannabis-Focused Beverage Factory, Triples Capacity for THC-Infused Drinks
No and Low
F&W Game Changer: No & Low
Cana One
The World's First 'Molecular Beverage Printer' Claims to Make Thousands of Drinks, from Iced Coffee to Wine
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Cases of Truly Hard Seltzer
'Millions of Cases' of Truly Hard Seltzer Will Be Destroyed as Hard Seltzer Boom Fades
Cans of Hard Man Dew
Hard Mtn Dew Is Real and It'll Be Here Next Year
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State
Various ancient grains
7 Foods You'll Be Eating in 2022, According to Whole Foods