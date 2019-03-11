Levain Bakery's Famous Cookies to Head Downtown

If you’ve got any Instagram friends based in New York City, chances are, you’ve seen Levain Bakery cookies on your feed—big, pillowy cookies with a crisp exterior and melty inside that make for some seriously aesthetically-pleasing videos (see below). There’s a reason we’ve called its chocolate chip-walnut cookie one of the best chocolate chip cookies in America—and now, it’ll be easier than ever for New Yorkers to get them. This summer, a new Levain outpost is coming to downtown Manhattan, reports Eater, and you can expect all of your favorite cookies, from dark chocolate peanut butter chip to the signature chocolate chip-walnut, to make an appearance.

While fans previously would have needed to stay uptown to visit Levain Bakery—there are two Upper West Side locations, 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (near the American Museum of Natural History), plus a location in Harlem and The Hamptons—the upcoming Levain is set to open in NoHo, on Bleecker Street. The rumor was first reported by Bowery Boogie, and Eater subsequently confirmed the expansion through a representative for Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, Levain’s co-founders. There’s no opening date yet—the menu will be the same— but in the meantime, you can always order online. Gift boxes come in sets of four, eight, or 12 cookies.

In addition to Levain’s NoHo location, there are a few other New York openings on the horizon to be excited about. Sweet tooths will love Paris import Angelina Teahouse, which is set to open in Midtown “soon” at the ML House (while no menu details have been released yet, we're hoping the famous hot chocolate makes an appearance). And in South Street Seaport, Helene Henderson is set to open her seventh Malibu Farm location as part of the upcoming Pier 17 complex—with concepts by David Chang, Andrew Carmellini, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten for company. Expect to try Henderson's signature menu items, including the Swed-Ish meatballs, Fish Tacos, and Zucchini Crust "Pizza."