Leslie Jones Is Reviving 'Supermarket Sweep'

A rotating door of cast members, often dismissed with little fanfare, is a big part Saturday Night Live's notoriety. For every heartfelt goodbye to Kristen Wiig, there's a handful of John Milhisers who come and go before they have a chance to make their mark. But Leslie Jones made a name for herself, and she will be missed. Yesterday, news broke that she won't be returning to SNL this fall (reportedly leaving on her own accord). So what do you do after five years on SNL, a stint as a Ghostbuster, and a laundry list of TV and movie credits? You host and executive produce a reboot of Supermarket Sweep, of course!

Yes, a mere five hours after Deadline reported that Jones was leaving Saturday Night Live, the entertainment site returned with news of her next big project: championing a reboot of one of her favorite childhood game shows. The idea may seem like an odd move at first blush, but upon a few deep thoughts, the idea sounds pretty awesome. Though Jones had a penchant for flubbing her lines in SNL skits, the freewheeling job of hosting a game show seems right up her alley — especially a show with the frenetic pace of Supermarket Sweep.

Apparently, a lot of major networks like the idea too. "I hear the revival … has been generating a lot of interest, with multiple networks bidding on it, both traditional broadcasters and streamers," Deadline's Nellie Andreeva writes. "I hear the list includes ABC, NBC, Fox and Netflix." Andreeva points out that ABC could make for an intriguing landing spot since the network already airs a revival of Match Game with fellow SNL regular Alec Baldwin. That said, it could also pair well with the likes of the equally silly baking competition Nailed It! on Netflix.

However, ABC is also where Supermarket Sweep originally began from 1965 to 1967. After that, the show saw revivals on Lifetime from 1990 to 1995 and Pax from 1999 to 2003 — though it also aired in reruns too. If you feel like you watched a lot more Supermarket Sweep than that growing up, don't scoff at its relatively short runs: According to Wikipedia, that added up to over 1,100 episodes!