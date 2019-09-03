LeBron James Wants to Trademark 'Taco Tuesday'

Image zoom Chris Elise/Getty Images

When LeBron James opted to leave Cleveland last season to join the Los Angeles Lakers, pundits widely assumed that the NBA superstar's interest in the home of Hollywood went beyond basketball. (And after missing the playoffs last year, it's probably good that he have a plan "B.") James has a production company called SpringHill Entertainment, whose most publicized project is the forthcoming film Space Jam 2. But apparently LeBron has a food-oriented plan up his sleeve as well: trademarking the phrase "Taco Tuesday."

ESPN reports that one of James's business interests, LBJ Trademarks, put in an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month seeking to lock in exclusive use of "Taco Tuesday" when it comes to "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels," as well as "podcasting services," and "online entertainment services, namely, providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos, and social media posts in the field of sports, entertainment, current events and popular culture."

More simply put, James apparently loves referencing "Taco Tuesday" on his social media accounts, and though a source told ESPN's Brian Windhorst that LeBron has no immediate plans on what he would do with the trademark if he gets it, his team felt it made sense to nail down the opportunity to use "Taco Tuesday" more formally in the future if they want to.

However, as far as trademarks go, "Taco Tuesday" is already pretty notorious. The phrase is ubiquitous — and gets plenty of use — but the Wyoming-based chain Taco John's actually already holds the trademark for restaurants. Though they clearly can't stop every restaurant in the country that tries to use "Taco Tuesday," they're left having to try — if only so they don't lose the trademark themselves.

But in theory, James might also be able to trademark the phrase since he won't be using it for restaurant purposes. And yet, the larger question would seem to be "why?" The phrase "Taco Tuesday" is already so common that asserting your unique ownership of it seems like an uphill battle… especially when you already own one of the most recognizable phrases in the world: "LeBron James."