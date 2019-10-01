Le Creuset Just Launched Its Newest Color—and It’s Perfect for Fall

Image zoom Le Creuset

Yes, fall began last week—but October is where the cozy season really hits its stride. We’re finally pulling out our warmest fleeces for trips to pumpkin patches or cuddling under blankets as chilly nights creep in. And after months of fresh, no-cook dinners, we’re returning to our ovens for comforting braises, roasts, and bakes, embracing the luxury of long cook times and rich flavors.

Le Creuset is already a seasonal favorite, thanks to its high-quality line of pots, Dutch ovens, and other kitchen essentials perfect for those cozy recipes. And today, the French cookware brand has unveiled a new shade of enamel that is absolutely perfect for fall gatherings: Truffle.

Image zoom Le Creuset

“Grounded in nature's palette of organic and rustic browns, Truffle stems from the rich soil of a farm in Provence, where hearty, comforting dishes always have a place at the table,” the brand said in a press release. “The deep earth tones of Truffle create a rich base for the addition of any color.”

Truffle joins an impressive list of soothing hues from Le Creuset this year, including Fig, an earthier take on eggplant, toasty Meringue, and gray-green Sea Salt. And for those who prefer to embrace the boldness of the season, Truffle would pair equally well with the brand’s Flame-colored pumpkin-shaped cocottes. You can find the collection now at lecreuset.com, and later this month at retailers like Williams Sonoma and Bloomingdale’s.

RELATED: Le Creuset’s Seasonal Line of Pumpkin-Themed Cookware Is Here—Starting at Only $15

The new color is available in more than 20 Le Creuset products, including the 5-quart braiser, 10.25-inch signature skillet, and the classic 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, as well as select accessories. So, if you’ve had your eye on a new addition to your existing cookware collection, now’s the time to secure a new kitchen essential while the color is still in stock.

Want a little guidance? Here are our top picks:

5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Image zoom Le Creuset

To buy: $350; lecreuset.com

1.75-Quart Signature Saucepan

Image zoom Le Creuset

To buy: $185; lecreuset.com

Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Image zoom Le Creuset

To buy: $110; lecreuset.com

French Press

Image zoom Le Creuset

To buy: $70; lecreuset.com

10.25-Inch Signature Skillet

Image zoom Le Creuset

To buy: $170; lecreuset.com

