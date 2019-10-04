Le Creuset Is Launching a ‘Star Wars’ Collection and It’s Out of This World

Image zoom Courtesy of Le Creuset

While the latest edition in the Star Wars franchise,Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, isn’t set to premiere until December 2019, Le Creuset just made an announcement that will help tide fans—at least, culinary-inclined fans—over in the meantime. The cookware company, which is known for its sleek enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, saucepans, and more, revealed on October 4 that it will release a limited-edition Star Wars collection this coming November. Yes, you read that correctly—Star Wars-themed cookware. And from what we’ve seen so far, even non-fans will be tempted to pick up a piece or two.

In total, the collection includes nine different pieces, which are based on various movie characters, starships, and locations (hello, Tatooine) from the Star Wars universe. There’s a Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster ($450) designed to look like Solo frozen in carbonite, which happened in The Empire Strikes Back (at Darth Vader’s orders, naturally); speaking of the iconic villain, you can grab a glossy black Dutch oven with his face on it, which Le Creuset said is ideal for slow cooking.

Several mini cocottes will be available too, in designs featuring R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 to make a full droid set. And bakers will love the adorable pie bird—a hollow device used to help ventilate a pie—in the collection that's shaped like a Porg. The furry little bird-like creatures first made in appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi on planet Ahch-To, and now, you can bring them into your own kitchen. (Maybe try it out with the best pie recipes in the galaxy.)

The rest of the line offers a Death Star Trivet, Millennium Falcon Trivet, and Star Wars Tatooine Round Dutch Oven—the latter is more rare than the other products, with only four available in the U.S. and nine worldwide. It rings in at a steep $900 (the rest of the collection ranges from $20-$450), and was hand-painted in Le Creuset’s French l’Atelier, with a design inspired by Tatooine’s "iconic, binary sunset." You’ll need to sign up in advance in order to purchase it. The collection will launch in Le Creuset Signature Boutiques and Outlet Stores (at full price) on November 1, as well as online and at Williams-Sonoma. Once it debuts, you better act fast—since they’re limited-edition, the pieces won’t be reproduced.