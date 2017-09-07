Le Creuset Launches Line of Millennial Pink Cookware

2017 is winding down, and as we bid farewell to this year, no color has proved itself to be the shade of the moment more than so-called millennial pink. The soft, gentle shade of pink—not too bright to be offensive, nor too pale to be pastel—has been making food beautiful for months now. These cocktails have taken on the millennial pink hue, for instance. A new variety of chocolate even comes in the shade. Now, upscale cookware brand Le Creuset is giving you the opportunity to outfit your own kitchen in a perfect shade of pink.

The brand's new line of cookware, called Sugar Pink Matte, includes 23 pieces, ranging from a Dutch oven and a mug set to a skillet and saucepan. In a video for the new collection, the company calls the line “chic” and “sweet,” placing it alongside rock candy, cotton candy, macarons, and a shower of—what else—pink sugar.

Here are seven must-have items from the new collection if you're hoping to liven up your kitchen with the year's signature color.

Round Dutch Oven

A classic of the Le Creuset brand, this four-and-half quart Dutch oven serves four to five people. The cast iron material is ideal for slow-cooking, braising, or roasting the meal you serve at your next dinner party.

$300 at lecreuset.com

Braiser

This kitchen tool lets you transform "tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes," by searing them and then letting the dish simmer in its juices.

$295 at lecreuset.com

Deluxe Round Trivet

Le Creuset's signature trivet pattern is inspired by French ironwork from the Belle Epoque.

$75 at lecreuset.com

French Press

Perk up your mornings with this pretty pink French press, which features an enameled interior that makes cleaning between coffee grounds and tea leaves a breeze.

$68 at lecreuset.com

Soup Pot

The sloped sides of this pot allow "continuous motion" of the liquids contained inside, even after the lid has been placed on top, meaning you probably won't have to worry about wearing out your arm while standing over the stove, stirring your soup with a spoon.

$200 at lecreuset.com

Signature Skillet

The skillet features a "helper handle," pour spouts on either side and as it ages, "the matte black interior enamel develops a natural patina that is ideal for searing and frying."

$165 at lecreuset.com

Pie Bird

Le Creuset's quirky little bird gets popped into the center of your pie to let steam escape while it bakes.

$12 at lecreuset.com