Le Creuset Factory-to-Table Sale Returns to Charleston

Though people are practically religious in their devotion to Le Creuset products, it’s generally accepted that the cookware is an investment. That’s why whenever there’s a Le Creuset sale people get excited. Well, the biggest Le Creuset sale of all is coming this fall, so clear out space in your cabinets.

From September 28 to September 30 (with a special VIP shopping experience scheduled for September 27) Le Creuset will host its Factory-to-Table sale. This is one of the biggest cookware sales to happen all year, and this year it's returning to the Charleston Area Convention Center (past factory-to-table sales have taken place in Nashville and Denver).

The sale includes every Le Creuset item you can imagine, including limited edition colors like mint, and rare shapes, like the clover. Yes, all your favorite styles will be on hand and on sale. Plus, if you’re a member of the restaurant industry, you’ll get extra 15 percent off the already discounted prices, as long as you an ID proving your position on hand.

You do have to pay to get into the sale, but it might be worth it if you finally get your hands on the Dutch oven of your dreams: Tickets for the two-hour shopping sessions are $25 for Thursday night’s VIP experience and $10 for Friday and Saturday. You can get in for free on Sunday, but you have to pre-register online.

The VIP session will include live music, demos using Le Creuset cookware (in case you need any more convincing that it works like a charm), and you’ll even get a chance to meet some of Charleston’s top chefs.

Best of all, you’ll be shopping for a cause: 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to scholarship funding for students at the Culinary Institute of Charleston as well as to Palmetto Goodwill’s Culinary Kick-Start, an entry-level job training program run by some of the city’s most accomplished chefs.