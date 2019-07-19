Le Creuset's Famous Factory-to-Table Sale Is Headed to Charlotte

Image zoom Le Creuset

When imagining the ideal kitchen, your mind is most likely filled with images of beloved and essential brand-name equipment: A KitchenAid stand mixer, Shun knives, and Le Creuset cookware cookware. The latter brand’s enameled, cast iron dutch ovens, cocottes, and dozens of other products provide not only function but a pop of color thanks to the veritable rainbow of hues the company produces. Of course, Le Creuset products, known for their high quality and longevity, don’t come cheap (which is why we love the deals below). So if you’ve been itching to start or add to your collection of cookware and save some money in the process, you should start planning to get to Charlotte, North Carolina this fall. For the first time ever, the city will host the brand’s next big Factory-to-Table sale at The Park Expo and Conference Center in September.

Here’s how it works: On Thursday, September 12, two VIP shopping sessions (3:30 p.m to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.) will be open in pre-reserved two-hour blocks with tickets selling for $30 each. Then on Friday, September 13, the event officially opens to the public through Sunday, September 15. Tickets for those days are $10 and also must be reserved in advance.

Additionally, if you’re in the hospitality industry (i.e. chefs and restaurateurs), bring an identifying document (business card or pay stub) and you’ll receive an extra 15 percent off the already discounted prices. Proceeds from all 2019 Factory-to-Table events are being donated to Meals on Wheels America. For reservations and more information, head to lecreuset.ticketspice.com.

If you’re not in the Charlotte area in September, you will have another chance to catch the Factory-to-Table Sale, assuming Atlanta is more convenient. A similar event is also planned in that city later in the fall. That said, a previous sale was held in Santa Monica, CA in May, so with roughly quarterly opportunities to save around the country, some sweet deals could be headed your way soon.

If you're unable to travel, here are some deals we love on Le Creuset's website right now:

2 3/4 Quart Round Dutch Oven (available in cerise, indigo, matte sugar blue and emerald green), $130 (originally $250) at lecreuset.com

2 1/4 Quart Singature Saucepan (available in all colors except flame, marine and oyster), $120 (originally $220) at lecreuset.com

Storage Canisters, Set of 5 (all colors), $175 (originally $215) at lecreuset.com

6 Piece Coffee Set (in meringue, marine and oyster), $190 (originally $238) at lecreuset.com

Heritage Butter Dish (in all colors but flame), $30 (originally $42) at lecreuset.com

Rainbow Collection of Mugs, Set of 6, $50 (originally $100) at lecreuset.com

Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, $120 (originally $160) at lecreuset.com