Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale Heads to Atlanta: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Some people wait until Black Friday to take the plunge on the Le Creuset cookware they've been eyeing all year, while others push "Proceed to Checkout" on their Amazon carts the second Prime Day begins, but the real deals on the iconic French brand are at Le Creuset's (elusive, always moving) factory-to-table sale. Back in July, the event took place in Charleston (previous sales were held in Denver and Nashville), and this time around it's heading to Atlanta.

The sale is set to take place from Thursday, November 1 through Sunday, November 4 in the city's Cobb Galleria Centre, and shopping sessions will be scheduled in time slots throughout the weekend (the best way to secure your first-choice time is by reserving tickets early, which you can do at lecreuset.ticketspice.com). Tickets are $10 per person, unless you opt for Thursday's $25 VIP shopping experience, which includes "complimentary beverages, lite bites, live music, chef demos, and giveaways" in addition to first pick of the goods (although, Le Creuset reps mention that inventory will be restocked and replenished each morning, and before every shopping session for the duration of the sale).

The brand promises that all categories will be represented (cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, toughened non-stick, tools, and wine accessories) at up to 70 percent off retail prices. That means, potentially, you could take home a 5.5-quart Dutch oven—big enough to braise a chicken, or whip up a fall stew—for around $100 (they're usually in the $350 zone).

If you're still debating whether the sale is worth the cost of entry, note that 100 percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to Les Dames d'Escoffier, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides grants and scholarships to women studying the culinary and pastry arts, and Georgia Organics, and organization dedicated to making healthy, local, organic food accessible to all Georgians.