Le Creuset’s Factory Sale Returns to Atlanta: What You Need to Know

Apparently, Le Creuset can’t stop, won’t stop when it comes to bringing its Factory-to-Table sale to chefs and home cooks across the country. This year, the company plans at least three pop-up events, with one already having occurred in Santa Monica, CA, another just a couple weeks away in Charlotte, NC, and a third planned for Atlanta, GA in October. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go.

The Atlanta event will be held Thursday, October 24 through Sunday, October 27 at the Cobb Galleria Centre and will feature “exclusive discounts on a vast selection of the premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles,” the brand states.

A VIP party will occur Thursday evening with two shopping sessions available: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. That event will include “early sale access, mystery boxes, live music, and more.” The remaining three days will have regular time slots in two- or three-hour intervals available throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. VIP tickets cost $30 each, and regular tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels America.

Additionally, any member of the hospitality industry (chefs, restaurateurs, etc.) will receive an additional 10 percent off their purchases with proof of identification such as a business card or pay stub.

All VIP and regular shopping sessions must be registered for in advance. Check out lecreuset.ticketspice.com for more details and to reserve your spot.

Le Creuset’s Factory-to-Table also visited Atlanta a year ago in November of 2018. If you aren’t in the Atlanta area or can’t make this sale, here are some great deals currently available on Le Creuset products:

Storage Canisters, Set of 5 (all colors), $175 (originally $215) at lecreuset.com

Rainbow Collection of Mugs, Set of 6, $50 (originally $100) at lecreuset.com

Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, $96 (originally $160) at lecreuset.com

Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5 1/2 Quart, $200 (originally $325) at lecreuset.com

10 1/4" Signature Skillet, $100 (originally $170) at lecreuset.com

Magnetic Knife Block, $105 (originally $150) at lecreuset.com