Lay's Lobster Roll-Flavored Potato Chips Are Very Real

If you thought potato chip flavors like Cheddar and Sour Cream are as adventurous as you can get, Lay’s is about to blow your mind. The company that created those Southern Biscuits and Gravy chips last year is about to release another line of surprising—some might even say strange—chip flavors, all based on regions of the United States.

Courtesy of Lay's

Lay’s Taste of America campaign wants to recreate all the iconic tastes of America in chip form with its eight latest flavors: Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest), Pimento Cheese (Southeast), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest), Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America), Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic), Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal), Cajun Spice (Central Gulf). If you can’t travel across America, you could just eat your way through a couple bags of Lay’s.

To celebrate the release of the new flavors, the company will be traveling to different food festivals around the country this summer, where fans will get to celebrate their little corner America, Lay’s style. Hannah Hart (who hosts the popular Youtube series, “My Drunk Kitchen”) will be on hand to host the festivities (you can find out where Lay’s will be stopping by heading to its website).

You’re probably aching to get your hands on at least some of these new flavors—personally, I’m curious to find out what deep dish pizza tastes like in chip form—and you won’t have to wait much longer. The Lay’s Taste of America chips will hit stores July 30. You won’t have long before you have to go back to plain old Cheddar and Sour Cream though—the Taste of America chips will only be available until September 30.

Of course, Lay’s been pushing the limits of our taste buds regularly in the past year: The “Do Us a Flavor” contest let the public pick a fan-submitted flavor (including Fried Green Tomato and Everything Bagel) that would appear in stores for a limited time, and Crispy Taco came out victorious.