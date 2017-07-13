Will Lay's Roll Out an Avocado Toast Flavor This Month?

Avocados: They’re everywhere. No, like...everywhere. Not just on our tacos and toast, but even in our yogurt. They’ve even got their own clothing lines these days.

Are we surprised, though? The creamy fruit is currently experiencing an all-time high level of popularity. The number of avocados consumed by Americans rose from 1.1 pounds per capita in 1999 to 5.8 pounds per capita, according to GrubStreet. And during the Super Bowl each year, we’re estimated to eat almost 278 million of them.

Now, avocados are taking over yet another area of our lives...and even given their current celeb status, we can’t say we saw this one coming. Lay’s just might be coming out with avocado toast potato chips.

[%image1]

That’s right: The potato chip brand announced Monday that it’s narrowed down the semifinalists for its “Do Us a Flavor” contest, three of whom will become finalists next week on July 18, and one of whom will be awarded a whopping $1 million. The contest has been running since January, with the company asking fans and consumers to pitch their most creative pitches for new chip flavors, including a photo, video, or written component to accurately capture their vision.

Drumroll, please. The semifinalists—which include that avocado toast flavor—are:

"Lay's Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Popper" from Nick Arndt (Massillon, Ohio)

"Lay's Toasted Ravioli" from Trezette Dixon (St. Louis, Mo.)

"Lay's Wavy Avocado Toast" from Vanessa Herberger (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

"Lay's Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese" from Lindsay Hoffman (Palm City, Fla.)

"Lay's Nashville Hot Chicken" from Hope Pan (Gainesville, Fla.)

"Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato" from Gregory Pope (Charlotte, N.C.)

"Lay's Kettle Cooked Smoked Gouda and Honey" from Brandon Foster (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

"Lay's Wavy Spinach Artichoke Dip" from Scott Merz (Grand Haven, Mich.)

"Lay's Crispy Taco" from Ellen Sarem (San Antonio, Texas)

"Lay's Sloppy Joe" from Chris Vail (Seattle, Wash.)

So, will we ever get a chance to taste that half-hilarious, half-totally-genius avocado toast flavor? We’ll have to wait and see. A judging panel made up of “chefs, foodies and flavor expert” will be selecting the three finalist flavors next week, and each will be developed into snacks that will actually be brought to market later in July. And even if avo toast doesn’t make the final cut for the grand prize, no matter; semifinalists will each receive $10,000 in prize money, while the two runner-up finalists will win $50,000.

The only question remains: Will avo toast still be on trend by then?