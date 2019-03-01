Lay’s Adds Beer Cheese, Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, and Lime & Sea Salt Potato Chip Flavors

When you think of rock music, is the first flavor that comes to mind… beer cheese? Uh, maybe in retrospect? But regardless, Lay’s has just unleashed Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese potato chips on the world, so let’s not get in the weeds as to why.

Potato chip giant Lay’s has announced its releasing three limited-edition flavors as part of its new “Turn Up the Flavor” campaign. The flavors themselves are pretty fun: the aforementioned Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese, which offers a bit of a cheddar and sour cream vibe; Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt, giving the classic tortilla chip seasoning an enjoyable potato counterpoint; and Flamin’ Hot and Dill Pickle, which actually packs some heat while delivering a nice sour balance.

But for those who like to get heady with their potato chip consumption, each variety is inspired by a specific music genre: rock, pop, and hip-hop, respectively. And as an additional tie-in, each flavor has an on-pack code that unlocks a different, genre-specific mix of an exclusive song from Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha. “Like flavor, music has the power to elicit strong emotions such as joy, passion and nostalgia,” Katie Ceclan, Lay’s senior director of marketing, said in a statement. “Those emotions can be heightened even further when you pair the right flavor and music together – and that’s exactly what we sought to do with the ‘Turn Up the Flavor’ program.”

To be fair, I don’t disagree with that sentiment: Science has even backed it up. And sometimes it works. Lay’s suggests that “the tangy and vibrant flavors of Lay’s Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt are energetic and upbeat like the fun-filled melodies and lyrics of Pop Music.” Sure. “There’s no arguing that if Hip Hop was a flavor, it would be Flamin’ Hot!” Lay’s continues. Yeah, I’d agree with that.

But though beer cheese might be the most headline-worthy flavor of the bunch (because beer is awesome), even Lay’s seemed to struggle with the music angle. “Lay’s Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese is a bold, exciting flavor that matches the incredible feeling you get listening to Rock Music as the lead singer’s vocals lead into the first riff of the power chords and you anxiously await the band to take it to the next level,” the snack brand states. Hmm… Maybe we should say that people who like rock music also tend to like beer and just leave it at that.