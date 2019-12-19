Christmas Is Nearly Here, But You Can Still Get These Kitchen Gifts in Time
Plus, they’re all on sale.
Listen up, procrastinators. We’re in the home stretch, and Christmas is just days away. So if you haven’t already crossed everyone off your holiday shopping list, we have some very good news: You can still order thousands and thousands of hot-ticket kitchen gifts on Amazon.
The online retailer is already one of our favorites for finding kitchen tools and appliances, but it’s especially handy during holiday crunch time. This year, Prime members in eligible areas get free one-day and same-day delivery on millions of select items all the way until December 24. For non-Prime customers, you can still get your presents under the tree by Christmas morning if you order by December 24, but will have to pay for expedited shipping.
Whether you’re looking for a luxe Nespresso machine for a coffee lover or a high-tech sous vide for kitchen experiments, now’s your final chance to snag the perfect present for your favorite home cook. And to make things a little easier for you, we searched through Amazon’s incredible kitchen selection and found items that won’t just arrive by December 24, but also are on sale. Hop to it, though—Christmas is nearly here!
Best Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts Still on Sale
Breville Joule Sous Vide: 36% off
To buy: $160 (originally $250); amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer, Toaster Oven: 50% off
To buy: $119 (originally $240); amazon.com
Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine: 42% off
To buy: $145 (originally $250); amazon.com
Shun Premier Kitchen Knife Starter Set: 29% off
To buy: $370 (originally $538); amazon.com
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking: 44% off
To buy: $21 (originally $38); amazon.com
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker: 45% off
To buy: $45 (originally $80); amazon.com
John Boos Block Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board: 28% off
To buy: $144 (originally $200); amazon.com
Riedel O Wine Tumbler Cabernet, 8 glasses: 13% off
To buy: $65 (originally $75); amazon.com