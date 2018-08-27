The Last Blockbuster in America Has Released a Craft Beer

Perhaps this will save the video rental industry yet! The very last Blockbuster store in America, located in Bend, Oregon, is coming out with a new product: Beer.

According to Business Insider, the beer is called "The Last Blockbuster." A collaboration with 10 Barrel brewery, the black ale "pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia,” Chris Cox, 10 Barrel Brewing co-founder, told Business Insider. The beer will be available in six 10 Barrel locations in the area for a limited time.

Bend, a town known for its thriving craft beer culture, seems like the perfect place for such a release—it is estimated that the city of 80,000 people has 21 breweries. "The Last Blockbuster" beer will debut at a block party on September 21 at the last Blockbuster in America, which seems fitting.

10 Barrel brewing is one of the most recognized craft breweries in the country, having won big at the Great American Beer Festival for several years in a row. In 2017, the microwbrewery was aquired by Anheuser-Busch, causing a bit of an uproar in the craft beer world, though marking a larger trend of smaller breweries getting bought by big players. 10 Barrel was founded ten years ago by twin brothers twin Chris and Jeremy Cox, who started selling home-brewed beer from the back of their pick-up trucks.

How long will the novelty beer—and the concept of Blockbuster, in general—be around? No one can say. We're just surprised and impressed that the Bend Blockbuster is still holding on, triumphantly, after all this time. According to Business Insider, the other remaining Blockbusters in America closed earlier this year in Alaska, which apparently has inspired nostalgic road trips to the Bend location, as people yearn for a simpler time when you could hold DVDs in your hands.