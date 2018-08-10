First-of-Its-Kind Las Vegas Food Hall Opens on Labor Day

America’s love affair with food halls is only growing stronger—and food halls are only getting better. This Labor Day, a massive new one called Block 16 Urban Food Hall will be opening at The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip. The fast-casual complex will include six regional-favorite vendors, including Portland’s Pok Pok and Lardo, Nashville’s Hattie B’s, and New York’s Ghost Donkey, a mezcal cocktail bar, all of which are making their Vegas debuts.

Block 16, which opens August 31, will vastly improve Las Vegas’ quick-service offerings, an appealing option for diners who want food with name-brand recognition but might not feel like sitting for a long meal. The food hall will be located on the second level of the Boulevard Tower, and will also include District: Donuts.Sliders.Brew (from New Orleans) and Tekka Bar, a handroll and sake restaurant from Vegas restaurateur Takashi Segawa.

2018 has been a big year for dining on the Las Vegas Strip, which continues to attract the biggest names in restaurants. This November, Roy Choi is opening his first concept outside of California, though it’s still very California-minded: a restaurant inspired by L.A.’s Koreatown.

"Las Vegas, which has a long track record of seducing the country’s most prominent chefs, is the only place in America where something like this can happen again and again, where multiple properties can simultaneously add A-list culinary talent on the regular," wrote F&W's Andy Wang in May, when news of Block 16 was first announced.

Why is Las Vegas such an appealing place to open? Well, there are quite a few reasons, including an obscene amount of tourists willing to spend an obsene amount of money and far less legal red tape.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7000