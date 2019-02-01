Lalique Created a Crystal Wine Barrel For This Winery's 400th Anniversary

For many wines, the barrel is an important stop between the vineyard and your glass. Barrel aging can help mellow a wine out and imbue it with character before moving on to bottling. But for a batch of wine from Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in Bordeaux, the barrel isn’t just an intermediate respite, it’s the star of the show — because this barrique has been made out of crystal by Lalique glassworks.

In 2014, Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey was acquired by Lalique’s Chairman and CEO Silvio Denz, and he commissioned this project to celebrate the winery’s 400th anniversary. The Lalique barrique — billed as a “world first” — is completely transparent (though not completely clear) allowing for light to interplay with the 300 bottles’ worth of 2013 Premier Grand Cru Classé Sauternes held inside. The 225-liter barrel apparently took more than two years to construct in what the brands called “a formidable technical feat.”

“Twelve different craft skills were involved, most notably the technique known as lost-wax casting that was practiced by René Lalique up to 1930,” an announcement states. “The molds are made from plaster instead of the customary cast iron. They are used for a single casting and their handling requires a high degree of skill…. A frosting effect, known as satinage, has been applied to the entire surface of the piece to reproduce the ‘repolished-satin’ finish favored by René Lalique, which creates an extraordinary play of light. The leather straps, fastened with crystal cabochons, were added to represent the metal hoops that usually encircle a barrique. The crystal bung is an exact replica of the glass stoppers that are still in use to this day.”

HervéLefevbre

“This is something really special for our guests to discover,” David Bolzan, Managing Director at Vignobles Silvio Denz, explained, “a work in which wine, a Premier Grand Cru Classé from the 1855 classification, meets crystal, one of the world’s most noble materials. Together they create a third dimension that is quite unique, one that stimulates all the senses.”

According to the announcement, the barrique is “meant solely for exhibition.” However, it is filled with 225 liters of wine. Lalique crystal or not, they gotta let someone drink that at some point, right?