Labor Day Weekend 2019: Where to Get Free Food and Deals

Image zoom Anton Eine / EyeEm/Getty Images

Although summer technically ends in late September, Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial harbinger of fall—one last long, three-day weekend before the cooler weather sets in, spent grilling and enjoying the sun. To celebrate, a few food and beverage companies are offering special deals timed to the holiday. Think discounted pizzas and ice cream scoops, plus free delivery on Red Lobster’s online orders, if you’re trying to squeeze in any last Crabfest meals (which ends September 1, FYI). Check out those deals and more below, and keep coming back up until Labor Day Weekend in case more are announced.

Baskin-Robbins

On August 31, Baskin-Robbins celebrates its original 31 flavors by offering $1.70 scoops all day. Pre-packed quarts are also two for $7.99, while 56-ounce pre-packs are two for $9.99. To see if a location near you is participating, head to the Baskin-Robbins website.

Cicis

Between Friday, August 30 and Monday, September 2, stop by Cicis to grab two large one-topping pizzas for $10 on carryout orders.

DoorDash

Customers can get 20 percent off orders of $10 or more on Labor Day—use the code LABORDAY19 if you’re based in the U.S., and LABOURDAY19 in Canada.

Godiva

If you’re craving chocolate, you’ll be glad to know Godiva is running a few Labor Day deals. From August 29 through September 2, you can get 15 percent off purchases of $50 or more in-store and online; 25 percent off $100-plus purchases; and free shipping for online orders over $50.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has a few Labor Day deals, such as the “Labor Day Feast,” which includes six filet mignons, two packages of beef sirloin tips, eight filet mignon sliders, four gourmet jumbo franks, one package of filet mignon pastry bites, and six caramel apple tartlets. It’s basically everything you need for the ultimate cookout—plus, the already heavily discounted price ($144.99, as opposed to $297.91 for buying everything separately), includes express shipping.

Red Lobster

Score free delivery (where available) on to-go orders placed on RedLobster.com between August 26 and September 1.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.