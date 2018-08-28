Where to Get Free Food and Other Labor Day Deals This Weekend

Despite the summer weather, if you haven't seen the writing on the wall (or smelled the pumpkin spice in the air), fall is coming. No surer sign of that imminent transition exists than the day when we kick back with a beer and put away our white pants for the year: Labor Day. The first Monday in September brings with it a long weekend for many American workers, and even some sweet and savory deals to help celebrate the day off (and if you're working at any of these below establishments on Monday, we salute your service).

Baskin-Robbins

On August 31, scoops are just $1.50 to honor the shop's original 31 flavors. Then, score a free sample of the ice cream parlor's Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast frozen beverage (3.5 ounces only) on Sunday, September 2 between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The limited-edition Blast flavor is available for $2.99 through October.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Monday, any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza is half off at participating locations. (And this offer is actually good any Monday of the year!)

Cumberland Farms

This convenience chain is offering free snacks with drink purchases and free drinks with snack purchases through September 4. Okay, it's a bit complicated, so check out the details here.

Dairy Queen

In the week leading up to Labor Day, Dairy Queen fans can access a BOGO deal on sundaes and shakes via the DQ app. If you haven't already, DQ is enticing you to download and sign up for its app, which will entitle you to a free small Blizzard—including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard which hits restaurants on Labor Day. You can also score a $4 burger and Blizzard deal (a DQ cheeseburger or bbq bacon cheeseburger and a mini Blizzard) for a limited time beginning Monday.

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub plus chips and a drink September 1 through 3. Coupon here.

Marie Callender's

As Labor Day is a Monday, it qualifies as Free Pie Monday at participating locations. Get one free slice of pie with any entree purchase.

Minibar

Get $40 worth of booze delivered by Minibar and use the code LABORDAY to receive $20 off (first-time customers only) all weekend long.

Olive Garden

If you're not lucky enough to have a Pasta Pass, the Italian chain is currently offering a buy-one-get-one meal deal (one to eat in, one to take home) on entrees starting at $12.99 through September 23.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Buy one entree and get one free with this coupon, now through September 30.

Sonic

Shakes, floats, and ice cream slushes are half off after 8 p.m. through Labor Day, with many locations offering half off those drinks all day on August 29.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Get a four-person Family Feast for just $30—that's a double order of lasagna and chicken parmesana and double portions of either fettuccine alfredo or spaghetti and meatballs—when you present this coupon valid September 1 through 3.

