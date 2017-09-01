Labor Day Weekend Food and Shopping Deals to Ring in Fall

While you’re gearing up to celebrate the long weekend with a barbecue, back yard party, or day the beach, you might want to keep in mind that there is a whole slew of restaurants and businesses offering Labor Deals you won’t want to miss out on. These are the last days of summer, and with the weather getting colder and days getting shorter, we could all use some savings on food or new gadgets for our home to remind us why we love fall. So this weekend, get a new grill, indulge in a champagne brunch in Vegas, remodel your kitchen with a set of new appliances, or simply enjoy an ice cream cone to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Bruegger’s Bagels

At this Dallas-based bagel chain, you can get $3 off a Big Bagel Bundle, 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese, online through September 4.

MGM Grand Buffet

This Las Vegas restaurant will serve champagne brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $31.99, and a gourmet dinner from 3 p.m. until closing time for $42.99.

Baskin Robbins

This ice cream chain will offer Labor Deals like $2 off Polar Pizza and $1 off an ice cream of any size, on its mobile app.

Williams Sonoma

During its Labor Day weekend event, take 20 percent off your order of kitchen appliances, grilling equipment, an extra 30 percent off the clearance section, plus 20 percent off Williams Sonoma cookware.

On The Border

At this Tex-Mex restaurant celebrate the last holiday of the summer with $4 regular-sized watermelon margaritas and $6 watermelon Coronaritas on Sept. 4.

Lowe’s

Labor Day savings here include deep discounts: 40 percent off kitchen appliances like refrigerators and 20 percent off grilling equipment.

Home Depot

There are even more Labor Day savings to be had at the Home Depot, including $50 off Weber grills and 40 percent off home appliances.