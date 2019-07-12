Kroger Is Having a Huge Wine Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Image zoom debyaho/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest deal-hunting events of the summer, is fast approaching, set over two days this year on July 15 and 16. Now’s the time to pick up an Alexa device, if you've been eyeing one, and stock up on smart watches, air fryers, Kindles, and all of the other products that have been sitting on your wishlist. (Whole Foods has some Prime Day food deals, too, ranging from 25 percent off Chef’s Case entrées to 20 percent off sliced deli meats and cheeses.) Naturally, with all the build-up to Prime Day, several other brands are offering competiting sales. Macy’s has a “Black Friday in July” sale for beauty, clothing, and home products; lest you’re in the mood for wine, Kroger is offering discounted bottles around the same time as Prime Day.

If you’re looking to buy in bulk, the online promo code JULY40 takes $40 off your purchase of any 12-pack wine collection, reports Delish. The promotion lasts from July 12 through July 17, and the “Discovery Pack” is not included. That still leaves you with options like the “Worldly Whites Case” with sweet and dry wines from the U.S., Italy, and New Zealand; or for red wine fans, a “Molto Bene” case from Italy. Currently, these cases are priced out around $12.50-$15.83 a bottle, depending on the collection—with the sale, bottles are reportedly as low as $9.

Another Kroger sale is offering 15 percent off white wine collections with the code ENTERTAIN15. For both offers, you can order online and everything is available for free shipping.

In other Kroger news, the supermarket recently launched a pilot program for autonomous vehicle delivery—aka self-driving cars—in Houston in partnership with Nuro, a robotics company. The service allows you to have your groceries delivered same-day for a $5.95 fee, with no minimum order requirements. As of April 2019, the 10306 South Post Oak Road and 5150 Buffalo Speedway locations were confirmed to be participating.