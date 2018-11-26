Krispy Kreme's Latest Doughnut Is Inspired by Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Thanksgiving has come and gone, officially putting an end to all of the “It’s too early for Christmas” arguments. Quite the contrary, now all the brands that were polite enough to not roll out their seasonal menu in August have to scramble to fill us in on what they have planned for the holidays.

Krispy Kreme knows a thing or two about limited-time-only seasonal offerings: The brand changes its doughnut offerings at a rapid clip. Just two weeks ago, the chain announced they were adding the Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut to their repertoire until January 2019. And now, they’re already back again with a bunch of specifically Christmas-themed items until December 24.

Worthy of leading off that list is one new offering — the Ugly Sweater Doughnut — described as a “take on the festive ugly sweater trend” that “is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces.” Though the idea of having a wooly sweater in your mouth might not sound that appealing, don’t worry, I get where you’re going with this, Krispy Kreme.

Alongside this new option, the chain is also bringing back three other limited-edition decorated doughnuts to the holiday mix. The Santa Belly Doughnut is a chocolate Kreme-filled shell “dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly.” The Holiday Plaid Doughnut is “an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a fun red and green plaid design.” And lastly, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut pretty much gives away its entire premise in the name: “a chocolate iced ring with festive holiday sprinkles.”

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

To help you wash down all these Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts, the brand is also adding a Peppermint Mocha — available in hot, iced, or frozen form — which Krispy Kreme bills as featuring “a rich espresso, dark chocolate and frosty peppermint flavor, finished with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.”

“This year’s deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season,” Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Retail Marketing, said in a statement. After that, you’ll just have to wait for Krispy Kreme’s next round of LTOs to find fun and whimsy.