Krispy Kreme's Donut Deal Caused a Traffic Jam

Think the New York City subway delays have been bad recently? You should’ve tried hanging out in Charleston last Friday, where highway traffic was stalled for hours.

No, there wasn’t a pile-up (thankfully!). No, there wasn’t any construction going on. No the president wasn't in town, either.

The culprit was none other than a delicious, sugary Krispy Kreme doughnut. Twelve of them, to be exact. In a promotion intended to celebrate its 80th anniversary, the national doughnut chain sold a dozen doughnuts for just 80 cents (after the customer first bought a dozen at regular price, that is). And the doughnut discount—which, admittedly, was pretty awesome—was alluring enough to cause traffic jams for miles.

While that may have been a serious headache for some local commuters, the ones who had gotten themselves into the situation voluntarily didn’t seem to mind. As one doughnut-lover told WCSC-TV, “Actually, the drive in took longer than the actual line in there, but we were about two hours in line.” She mentioned that a few military personnel had to be helped to the front of the line and to quickly enjoy their doughnuts without waiting like everyone else—and cited that as the biggest “incident” to come of the whole thing.

But not everyone was so unruffled by the scenario. The traffic got so bad that police had to redirect Charleston traffic around the Krispy Kreme building.

"Everybody is getting to work late because of this," commuter Jere Young told the Charleston Post and Courier. "They literally should just line up orange cones all the way down 526 and have a designated doughnut lane for whenever they run specials."

"I just can see the stress of people stuck in a line that don't want a doughnut," Young said.

Well, that’s a real dilemma, because if there’s one thing that can dissolve stress in a heartbeat, it’s a doughnut. We hope those people were able to put their anger behind them, go with the flow and get themselves a dozen.