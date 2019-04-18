Krispy Kreme’s Summer Doughnut Collection Is All About Cute Little Fruits

While we’re still a few months out from beach days and 80-degree weather, next week, Krispy Kreme is bringing a little slice of summer to its stores. From April 22 through April 28, the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed Doughnut will return to the menu—a limited-edition flavor that beat out caramel, maple, and blueberry in a vote conducted by two million customers last year. We got to try it out ahead of the launch, and found the lemon zest in the icing and bright citrus flavor worked perfectly with the doughnut—so we’re excited for the chance to have another taste.

“We broke apart the lemon and put it back together. We took all the pieces of the lemon that brought the best flavor and aroma and put it into the glaze,” Brittany Dubin, then-culinary director of Krispy Kreme, told Food & Wine.

But that’s not all—for summer 2019, the company will also release a new fruit-inspired collection of doughnuts, which will be available starting May 6. There are three flavors to choose from: pineapple, a key lime doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme (yes, please), and strawberry, with—spoiler alert—strawberry filling. Each doughnut also has a fun, whimsical design that looks just as Instagram-worthy as it does tasty. The strawberry doughnut is heart-shaped, with little white flecks and a bunch of leaves on top; pineapple has the fruit’s signature criss-crossed lattice pattern; and key lime looks, well, like key lime. (Albeit, it’s a light green color, not the usual bright hue.) If you want to try them out yourselves, they’ll stick around until June 16 at participating stores—right before summer officially begins.

“Winter? No. Summer is coming. Come in and get an early taste today,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. (We’ll take it he's a Game of Thrones fan.)

