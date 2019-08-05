Krispy Kreme Turned Reese's Lovers Cups into Two New Doughnuts

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme and Reese's are two of the best in their respective sweet fields — doughnuts and peanut butter — so when the two team up, it's always a noteworthy affair. And thankfully for fans, they've been teaming up a lot in recent years: In 2017, Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut made its American debut after causing a stir abroad. In 2018, that doughnut was reinvented in egg-shaped form in time for Easter. And in August of last year, the two brands went full-on cross-promotion when Krispy Kreme helped plug Reese's new Outrageous bar by offering a Reese's Outrageous Doughnut.

In a nearly identical vein, the latest Kripsy Kreme and Reese's collab is another new candy bar, another new doughnut. In April, Reese's launched its Reese's “Lovers” line of peanut butter cups: Peanut Butter Lovers cups featuring extra peanut butter and Chocolate Lovers cups that feature extra chocolate. Now, those cups also come in doughnut form: Starting today for a limited time, Krispy Kreme will be selling new Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts — one for peanut butter lovers, and one for chocolate lovers, of course.

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme bills these new Reese's-themed products as “combining two of their biggest innovations of 2019,” seeing as filling their Original Glazed Doughnut with crème to create an Original Filled Doughnut has been the Krispy Kreme's big permanent menu addition this year. The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is described as “a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese's peanut butter icing drizzle.” Meanwhile, the Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is said to be “a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.”

“Our latest co-creation with Reese's is our best yet!” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it's amazing.”

Krispy Kreme says these doughnuts will be sold by the dozen, individually, or as part of “a limited-run of a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese's two cup pack.”