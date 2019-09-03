Krispy Kreme Will Let You Trade in Subpar Pumpkin Spice Products for a Doughnut

With Labor Day in our rearview, fall is unofficially here — and more importantly, pumpkin spice products can finally be released with little controversy. Krispy Kreme is ready, and this week only, the chain is adding two pumpkin spice doughnuts to its menu: one returning and one brand new. And as an added bonus, they'll let you swap any inferior pumpkin spice product to get one of their pumpkin spice doughnuts for free.

But let's start with the doughnuts themselves: Returning this year is the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, billed as "the same Original Glazed Doughnut Krispy Kreme fans know and love, spiced to perfection for fall." But the chain's big push this year has been filled doughnuts, so as a new addition for 2019, Krispy Kreme is adding a Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut, billed as "the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut filled with cheesecake Kreme and decorated with cheesecake icing."

Both of these doughnuts will be only be in stores until Sunday, September 8 — though the chain does remind us that the Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and their Pumpkin Spice Latte will both remain on menus until Thanksgiving.

Additionally, along with these limited-time only doughnuts, this week only, Krispy Kreme is also offering a "Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection" plan. "With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene — from body spray to doggie treats — some may have gone too far," the company writes. "Anyone disappointed by any pumpkin spice product on the market can trade it for one of Krispy Kreme's delicious doughnut versions for free at participating shops throughout the U.S. now through Sept. 8." A rep clarified that, yes, you can choose either the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut or Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut as your free exchange doughnut.

"Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn't happen to good people," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, explained. Whether that includes Pumpkin Spice Spam… well, that's up to you.