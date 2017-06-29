Krispy Kreme, Pixy Stix, and Nerds Get Tropical for Summer

Candy companies are lining up some exciting treats this summer: Lime Skittles and Blueberry Pie Oreos are making a comeback for one thing. You can now add Krispy Kreme’s Key Lime Pie doughnuts to that list of returning favorites. And what about new candy?

First up we have a new line of Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers, those neon-colored gummy worms you probably remember from childhood. The new series of flavors – cherry, cola, and blue raspberry and lemonade, watermelon, and mango – was inspired by a go-to summer drink, the Slurpee. The Instagram account @snackbetch found them at 7-11 naturally, so that’s where to head if you want to try these sugar-coated crawlers.

Next up, Nestle is introducing a new line of classic candies – Nerds, Fun Dip, and Pixy Stix – this summer, inspired by the flavors usually found in Latin American candy. That means we’ll be getting both sweet and spicy flavors out of the line-up: pineapple and guava Laffy Taffy; Mango Chili, Lime, and Pineapple Nerds; and even Tamarind and Watermelon Cucumber Fun Dip sticks.

Krispy Kreme Key Lime Pie doughnuts are returning to stores in case you didn’t get a chance to taste them the first time they came out, back in 2014. The doughnuts are filled with key lime flavored custard, and topped with key lime glaze and graham cracker crumbs. So far, they’ve been spotted at both Kroger and Food Lion. But they’ll just be back for a limited time, so if you want to taste them for yourself, now is your chance.

This is hopefully just the beginning of a summer sprinkled with new candy to taste, obsess over, and pine for when it leaves the shelves, only to rejoice when it makes a comeback. Here’s to a summer full of sugar.