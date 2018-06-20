Krispy Kreme's Newest Doughnut Flavors Are...

Sometimes, it feels like Krispy Kreme has gone from a doughnut shop to a doughnut tease. A big part of the brand’s strategy has been limited time only doughnuts that are practically gone before you know it. This approach has both its problems and its benefits. Promotions like a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut that’s only available on Fridays or a blueberry doughnut that’s being sold for one week might leave some fans frustrated. But on the bright side, Krispy Kreme customers are also likely to find something new and interesting any time they drop in — and starting today, that means two new doughnuts built around “classic summer desserts.”

A "Strawberries & Kreme" doughnut and a banana pudding doughnut (both of the filled variety) have just been added at participating Krispy Kreme locations across North America. The brand describes the strawberries and cream offering as “bursting with both strawberry filling and our famous Kreme filling” before being “topped with a fruity strawberry icing and a decorative swirl.” For banana pudding fans, that doughnut “features a sweet banana custard blended with Kreme, dipped in icing and topped with Nilla wafer pieces.”

Unlike some of Krispy Kreme’s recent LTOs, the brand didn’t explicitly state how long these two flavors will be around for. But speaking of doughnuts with specific drop dates, Krispy Kreme said it would be bringing back the "Freedom Ring" — a classic original glazed “decorated in the spirit of the American flag with a red, white and blue icing drizzle and sprinkles” — as well as its chocolate iced doughnut topped with red, white and blue sprinkles, from June 25 to July 4 in honor of Independence Day.