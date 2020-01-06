Krispy Kreme Adds Mini Doughnuts to Permanent Menu

Many of you are probably kicking off the new year resolving to eat a bit healthier in 2020. That means doughnuts likely aren't part of your diet plan. But what about mini doughnuts? Checkmate Krispy Kreme.

In a savvy new product launch, Krispy Kreme has figured out a way to tie sticking to your New Year's resolution together with eating doughnuts: the brand's new Mini Doughnuts, which join the chain's permanent menu nationwide starting today. "Many diet plans include a 'cheat day,'" the doughnut maker explains, "and the new Original Glazed Mini doughnuts are the perfect treat at less than 100 calories each!" For Krispy Kreme diehards, their cheat day has become January 6.

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

The small doughnuts are billed as "mini versions of Krispy Kreme's four most popular doughnuts," which include Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. And though the brand doesn't tout this info in their announcement, the four doughnuts clock in at 90 calories, 120 calories, 130 calories, and 130 calories respectively, according to nutritional info on the company website. By comparison, a full-size Original Glazed Doughnut is 190 calories and a Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles is 210 calories.

"Too many people bail on their New Year's resolutions before they are even halfway through January," said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. "That's no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way."

Don't want to cheat? Well, guess what: Krispy Kreme is going to tempt you anyway all January long. To encourage people to try these new miniature doughnuts, the chain is hosting "Mini Mondays" every Monday this month. It's a mini "happy hour" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where anyone can drop in to grab a free Mini Doughnut of their choice. Not all shops are participating in this promotion, so you may want to check out the list of locations.