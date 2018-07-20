Krispy Kreme Buys a Majority Stake in Insomnia Cookies

Doughnuts walk a fine culinary line: a breakfast staple that otherwise doubles as an indulgent sugary treat. Due to this inherent split personality, some purveyors like Dunkin’ Donuts choose to play up the doughnut’s morning status, also serving up items like egg sandwiches. Meanwhile, in a new move, Krispy Kreme appears to positioning itself to further play up the doughnut’s proclivity for dessert.

This morning, Krispy Kreme announced that it has bought a majority stake in the delivery-focused cookie company Insomnia Cookies. Since launching out of a University of Pennsylvania dorm in 2003, Insomnia, now operating 135 locations, has become known for delivering warm cookies direct to customers doors—even until the late-night hour of 3 a.m.—bringing a unique, sweet angle to the booming delivery market.

As for what this purchase means to both brands, well, that remains a bit vague. In a press release, Krispy Kreme simply stated, “Insomnia Cookies will continue to operate as an independent, standalone company,” for the foreseeable future. “While our companies will continue to operate independently, these two great brands can learn a great deal from each other as we each continue to expand and grow,” said Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield.

The founder of Insomnia Cookies, Seth Berkowitz, had an equally straightforward sentiment. “My team and I are confident that this shared vision makes Krispy Kreme the ideal partner to support Insomnia through our next phase of growth,” he stated.

Cool. But just think of the possibilities! Late-night Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered by Insomnia Cookies? Or what about their cookies being sold in-store at Krispy Kreme locations? Or how about a doughnut squeezed between two cookies for a sandwich we didn't know we needed until this very second? We reached out to a Krispy Kreme rep for more details, but were told simply that the brand will not be commenting further at this time.

Admittedly, not all mergers see the level of integration of, for example, Amazon and Whole Foods. Maybe the two companies will simply operate separately for the rest of time. But it would certainly be a missed opportunity if they didn't do at least some fun collaborations. Remember the doughnut cookie sandwich.