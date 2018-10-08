Krispy Kreme's Trick-or-Treat Doughnut Is Covered in Candy (And You Can Get One for Free)

By no means do doughnuts have to be associated with a particular time of year, but if they did, certainly autumn would be a prime candidate for doughnut season. Whether it’s cider doughnuts, maple glazing, or just cool enough weather to whip out the deep fryer, there's a bevy of reasons doughnuts are ideal as the harvest months arrive. And chief among those reasons is Halloween. The holiday provides an excuse to indulge our sweet tooth and up the ante on creepy and colorful decorations. This year, Krispy Kreme is delivering on both of those today with its latest release of tricky treats.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

First off, the coffee and doughnut chain is putting out two filled doughnuts that are All Hallow’s Eve-themed. One the usual jack-o-lantern with creme filling and the other is a new Monster Batter Doughnut which features green icing with eyeballs and confetti sprinkles on top, plus a cake batter-flavored filling. If you prefer your doughnuts with holes in them, then you’ll find a chocolate-iced doughnut with orange and green sprinkles, as well as the all-new Trick-or-Treat Doughnut. This second new addition is targeted right at candy lovers, as it’s a classic Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut dipped in caramel and then topped with pieces of candy bars and other sweets. Basically, if you've ever felt self-conscious stuffing fistfuls of Halloween candies in your mouth all at once, Krispy Kreme is validating that very understandable urge.

And if you’re itching to try these doughnuts, you can even do so at no cost—score a free doughnut of your choice by wearing your costume to any participating Krispy Kreme on Halloween (incidentally, the last day these seasonal doughnuts will be available).

Dunkin’, which recently announced it’s dropping the “Donuts” from its name, dropped its own Halloween doughnuts this month as well. They feature new seasonal color schemes on classic doughnuts, an Oreo creme-filled doughnut, as well as and the spider doughnut, which is really a doughnut and doughnut hole in one, so it’s almost like getting two doughnuts.