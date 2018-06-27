Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glaze Doughnut Returns for World Chocolate Day

The Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is well worth the loyal following that is has garnered over the years; it’s the ideal doughnut both in texture (soft and pillowy) and taste. That simple glazed doughnut might not have much for fans of chocolate to enjoy, though—until now. Because for World Chocolate Day, Krispy Kreme is transforming its traditional glazed doughnut into a chocolate version.

On July 7, Krispy Kreme fanatics everywhere will get a taste of yet another limited-edition doughnut flavor, the chocolate glazed doughnut. It’s pretty much identical to the original recipe, except both the doughnut itself and the glaze are chocolate flavored, all in honor of World Chocolate Day. You might even recognize it: The last time the chocolate glazed doughnut was available was during the solar eclipse.

And it’s not just the United States that gets to celebrate this momentous occasion. The whole world will have a chance to try this chocolatey goodness. Krispy Kreme will feature the chocolate glazed doughnut on six continents, in countries like New Zealand, Iceland, and Taiwan. In fact, some shops are even opening at midnight—including the Auckland location—to maximize the entire 24-hour period of the holiday.

It’s a sweet gesture—after all, what better way to unite the world than over our shared love of chocolate?—but of course, all good things must end. The glazed chocolate doughnut will only be available for one day (and just in case you missed it earlier, it’s July 7).

If you don’t catch this one, don’t worry. Krispy Kreme recently announced that two new flavors have been added to the bakery’s permanent line-up: “Strawberries & Kreme” and banana pudding. Yes, you can try either of these delicious-sounding doughnuts anytime, no tight deadline required.

By the way, for all you chocolate fans out there who will be sad to see the glazed chocolate doughnut go, Krispy Kreme still carries the chocolate iced doughnut, a totally acceptable substitute at least until the company decides to bring the glazed version back.