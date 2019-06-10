Krispy Kreme to Open ‘Flagship’ Location in NYC, a Massive Tribute to Doughnuts

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is a brand with plenty of devoted fans: It wouldn’t be able to support an endless stream of limited-time-only doughnuts without customers who were willing to come back again and again. But what if going to your local shop isn’t enough to show your affection? Next year, Krispy Kreme diehards will finally have a place to make their pilgrimage. The doughnut chain has announced it’ll be opening its first-ever flagship location in none other than Times Square in New York City.

The phrase “Times Square flagship” alone will probably give most people an idea what to expect: Yes, it will be open 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, and yes, there will be plenty of round-the-clock doughnuts. Set to open in early 2020 at Broadway and 48th Street, this 4,500-square-foot Krispy Kreme promises to offer the “world’s largest Hot Light, new immersive and interactive digital experiences, and exclusive merchandise.” Visitors will be able to see the entire doughnut-making process, “from the mixing of raw ingredients to the iconic glaze waterfall,” and then enjoy their freshly made doughnut “while sitting in the world’s largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box with stadium-style seating, offering the perfect view of the doughnut theater across the shop.”

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, explained in the announcement. “In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts — and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!”

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Along those lines, Krispy Kreme says this store will serve more guests per year than any other location in the world. But don’t worry: Just because this flagship spot is meant to provide hours of fun, the brand says it will also have “on the go” options for busy New Yorkers who just want their Krispy Kreme fix. That means “an exterior walk-up window where guests can purchase Original Glazed Doughnut dozens, pre-packed assorted dozens, and coffee” as well as “an interior ‘grab-and-go’ counter featuring pre-packed dozens of Original Glazed Doughnuts, select assortments, and merchandise.” Yes, this is New York City — where people don’t even want to have to wait to buy Krispy Kreme underwear.