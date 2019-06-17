Krispy Kreme Adds Filled Original Glazed Doughnuts to the Menu—Permanently

Image zoom Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Although Krispy Kreme has rolled out some pretty inventive doughnuts over the past few years, ranging from the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed Doughnut (limited-time-only, unfortunately) to the delightful ugly sweater-themed doughnuts that debuted over the holidays, the brand’s Original Glazed Doughnuts are its true pièce de résistance. They’re simple, unfussy, and the crisp shatter of the glaze can’t be beat; however, Krispy Kreme announced on Monday that these signature doughnuts are getting an upgrade.

Enter the Original Filled Doughnut, aka Original Glazed Doughnuts loaded with a creamy filling, which is a first for U.S. locations. Customers have the choice of Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme—the doughnuts will still retain their ring shape, unlike other filled doughnuts on the market (looking at you, jelly and Boston Creme Pie). You can find them on the menu permanently starting June 17, and you’ll also have the opportunity to try them for free on June 22, thanks to a National Doughnut Day bet Krispy Kreme made back in May. The doughnut shop hedged that if stores gave away one million free doughnuts, fans would get a taste of the new doughnut product, its “biggest innovation yet,” for free—this coming Saturday, the wait will finally be over. (Offer is limited to one free doughnut per customer.)

So why filled doughnuts now? According to the announcement, it all coincides with this summer's 50th anniversary of American astronauts landing on the moon. Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving doughnuts as people watched the liftoff—flash forward to 2019, and the brand wanted to do something special to commemorate it. (You know, in that "one small step for doughnut, one big leap for doughnut-kind" vein.)

“As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a statement.

In other Krispy Kreme news, the doughnut shop is set to open a massive (like, 4,500-square-foot massive) flagship in Times Square, New York in early 2020—the best part? It’s open 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week. Customers will get to watch the doughnut-making process from start to finish (“glaze waterfall” included), and grab pre-packaged assorted dozens and merchandise at a grab-and-go section. Stay tuned as we receive more details leading up to the opening.