Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Just $1 This Week

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

It's the season of giving, and if you're into doughnuts, then Krispy Kreme has a gift for you (assuming you don't mind paying a single dollar for your present). The chain is bringing back its Day of Dozens promotion, which offers up 12 original glazed doughnuts for just $1. But the deal is good for one day only.

Here's how it works: If you head to any participating Krispy Kreme on Thursday and purchase a dozen of any type of doughnut at regular price, you can also receive an additional one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for one dollar (limit of two $1 dozens per customer with accompanying purchase of two regular-priced dozens). Fittingly, the day comes on a double-dozen date: December 12 (or 12/12).

For that first dozen (or if you happen to miss the one-day promotion), you may want to consider ordering Krispy Kreme's latest holiday-themed treats. The brand recently rolled out decorated doughnuts for the Christmas season which include four festively-iced options.

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

There's a Santa Belly Doughnut, made to look like a sparkly version of the big man's red suit, which is filled with Chocolate Kreme. The Reindeer Doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and uses mini pretzels as antlers. The Present Doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, dipped in green icing, and finished off with a red bow (of course). And there's also a white-glazed doughnut topped with red and green sprinkles to round out the colorful Christmas offerings.

The Holiday Doughnut Collection is available through December 24.