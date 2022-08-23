Krispy Kreme Thinks Your Dog Deserves a Doughnut, Too

The six-packs of dog-friendly biscuits are inspired by classic Krispy Kreme flavors.

By
Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Published on August 23, 2022
Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts
Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is constantly rolling out new, limited-time-only varieties of doughnuts: In 2022 alone, we've seen LTO collaborations with the likes of Twix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Good Humor-Breyers. Inevitably, the question becomes: Won't Krispy Kreme eventually run out of ideas? But someone at the chain recently noticed an untapped market. Up until now, all of the brand's products had been targeted at humans. So now, say hello to the first Krispy Kreme "doughnuts" designed for dogs.

In honor of National Dog Day, this Friday, August 26, Krispy Kreme locations will be selling a collection of Doggie Doughnuts — described as six all-natural, doughnut-shaped biscuits inspired by classic Krispy Kreme varieties like Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Glazed. The chain says the six-treat boxes will launch in-shop on Friday and continue being offered over the weekend until they sell out.

But how does Krispy Kreme go from making doughnuts to dog treats? Well, they don't. Understanding their limitations, the chain instead teamed up with the Australian pet treat company Huds and Toke who crafted these hard-baked cookies from dog-friendly ingredients — for example, using Carob as a substitute for chocolate — with the intention that they will be suitable for dogs of any size or age.

Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

That said, the announcement also clarifies, "Doggie Doughnuts are intended as snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal." And If you have additional questions about the treats, Krispy Kreme has set up a FAQ page with more details like an entire ingredients list and nutritional info.

Finally, beyond treats, Krispy Kreme will also be offering a dog accessory: a limited-edition red Krispy Kreme bandana featuring a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts — also available while supplies last.

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, stated. "On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

