Krispy Kreme Launches Delivery in 15 States

You picked a bad day to start your diet — especially if you live in one of 15 recently revealed states. Krispy Kreme has announced they’ve started rolling out online ordering and delivery, allowing patrons within range of about 100 participating stores to order select items for pickup or delivery.

The doughnut chain is now offering online ordering in California (18 locations), Washington D.C., Delaware (New Castle only), Georgia (22 locations), Kansas (three locations), Maryland (eight locations), Michigan (Utica only), Mississippi (Southaven only), North Carolina (20 locations), New Jersey (Collingswood only), Ohio (Columbus only), Oklahoma (two locations), Pennsylvania (two locations), South Carolina (nine locations), Tennessee (six locations), and Virginia (five locations). Though delivery range varies by locations, Krispy Kreme writes that they “shoot for a delivery range of five miles of the Krispy Kreme shops.”

You can find the complete list of stores — as well as sign up for an alert when your zip code gets added — on Krispy Kreme’s website.

For now, at least, the online ordering menu is limited. The chain says online orders can only include Dozens, Brew Boxes, and Bottled Beverages. Delivery orders also must meet a $7.99 minimum and include a delivery fee that varies by locations. Additionally, for the time being, you can only order over the web; however, mobile app compatibility is coming “in the near future.”

And what about the rest of us who aren’t in delivery range? “Krispy Kreme is currently in the process of rolling out online ordering across all of its locations and should be complete by the end of 2019,” the brand states. “Delivery service is currently only available in select stores as it is contingent on the individual delivery providers coverage areas. We expect to increase the number of Krispy Kreme shops that offer delivery over time. Check out the More Smiles section of our website to see when Online Ordering and Delivery will be coming to you.”