Krispy Kreme to Glaze Donuts with Coffee and Brew Coffee That Tastes Like Donuts

Coffee and doughnuts are a morning match made in heaven. And while you might be content to keep your coffee and doughnut separate until you bite and sip or give the pasty a dip, Krispy Kreme has another idea to get your fix just in time for National Coffee Day.

Starting on Monday, September 24, two new items will hit the Krispy Kreme menu. The first is a take on the classic, iconic Original Glazed doughnut which will get java-fied with a coffee-flavored glaze. If that weren’t enough of a doughnut/coffee mashup for you, for that entire week Krispy Kreme will also offer Original Glazed Coffee which is, as you might surmise, coffee that’s meant to taste like a doughnut. While the new doughnut flavor, like many previous Krispy Kreme releases, it a limited-time offer, the coffee option will remain on the menu indefinitely according to a statement from the company.

“Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products,” Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said. “Because this is such a unique taste experience, and one we think coffee fans especially are going to love, we’re offering the Coffee Glazed Doughnut all week long in celebration of National Coffee Day and introducing the Original Glazed Coffee as a permanent menu item.”

And for National Coffee Day on Saturday, September 29, Krispy Kreme will also offer free coffee, any size cup you wish, with no purchase necessary, meaning you could even try the new doughnutty coffee flavor on the house. And if you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, the deal is even better as the free coffee comes with a free doughnut, too. All of the above offers are available next week at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.