Somewhere at Krispy Kreme headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, someone must have a spreadsheet dedicated to all of the brand's doughnut iterations. Without extensive record keeping, how could the chain continue to churn out new doughnuts without repeats? Lemon glazed versus lemon filled. Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut versus Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut. Cereal milk doughnuts versus doughnuts topped with cereal.

And just when you think no flavors are left, here they come with another one. Today, Krispy Kreme has announced its "first-of-a-kind" Churrdough Collection — doughnuts inspired by "the cinnamon-sugary flavors of churros."

This new collection contains three "all-new light and airy sweet treats" all of which are described as being built around an "all-new Churrdough" and tossed in cinnamon sugar before being spiked with a variety of toppings. The Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough is topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. The Cookies & Kreme Churrdough is decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme and topped with chocolate cookie pieces before being drizzled with chocolate icing. Finally, the Dulce De Leche Churrdough is decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

"If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed Doughnuts, you're going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we've created," Dave Skena, Kripsy Kreme's global chief brand officer, stated.

These Churrdoughs are available individually or in a three-pack for a limited-time only.

Krispy Kreme has been on a bit of a cinnamon kick over the past year. Last September, the chain created its first ever cinnamon rolls, which included a collab with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Then, in April, they teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch again for their line of cereal milk doughnuts. And that's on top of the brand's permanent cinnamon options which, according to their website, include Cinnamon Apple Filled, Cinnamon Bun, Cinnamon Sugar, Cinnamon Twist, Glazed Cinnamon, and Powdered Cinnamon Cake.