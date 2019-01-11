Krispy Kreme Launches New Chocolate Glaze Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is keeping those limited-edition doughnuts coming. Last year they rolled out here-today-gone-tomorrow treats like a lavishly-frosted Ugly Sweater Doughnut, a Thanksgiving-themed Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut, a Blueberry-Glazed Doughnut, a Coffee-Glazed Doughnut, and something called a Monster Batter Doughnut (a mashup of green icing, candy eyeballs, confetti sprinkles, and cake batter-flavored filling). And now, the breakfast giant is launching an all new chocolate doughnut collection (as in, multiple treats).

Hitting Krispy Kreme locations this Monday, January 14—which is about the time the chain believes people begin to cheat on their New Year's resolution diets—the collection involves four "choco-fied" versions of Krispy Kreme classics. There's a Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut (filled with cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with sprinkles), a Chocolate Glazed Raspberry-Filled Doughnut (a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze, filled with raspberry, and finished off with a decorative red icing swirl), a Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme-Filled Doughnut (a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze, filled with white "kreme," and decorated with white icing), and a Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies and Kreme Doughnut (a chocolate doughnut glazed in chocolate, filled with "cookies and kreme" filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with Oreo cookie pieces).

But back to the timing of this chocolate deluge. In a recent press release, Krispy Kreme cited a survey saying that 65 percent of adults on a New Year's resolution-based diet rate their cravings for chocolate as "extreme" or "high." “If you’re taking a brief break from your diet or exercise routine, you may as well make it worth it,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “This is worth it.” Krispy Kreme, you evil genius.

The chocolate collection is only around until Sunday, January 27. And, as an additional promo, anyone who joins the Krispy Kreme Rewards program by downloading the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts app or visiting krispykreme.com from January 14 through January 27 will receive a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.