Krispy Kreme Filled Doughnuts with Cake Batter to Celebrate Its Birthday

Krispy Kreme always finds a reason to celebrate: The doughnut brand runs so many new and limited-time menu items that even the team over at Oreo is like, “Hey, you guys might want to slow things down.” (Not really, but you get my point.) They’ve released new doughnuts in honor of summer, in honor of ugly Christmas sweaters, in honor of National Doughnut Day (which I don’t see on my calendar...) So you know Krispy Kreme has big plans for its birthday — even if it’s only their not-particularly-ceremonious 82nd one — and in this case, it’s one new doughnut and one special deal.

On Monday, July 15, for one week only, Krispy Kreme will be introducing the new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut — billed as being “festively filled with delicious birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles.” Or if one doughnut is not enough for you (or if that birthday doughnut sounds a bit pompous for your tastes), for one day only, on Friday, July 19, the chain will be offering a different sort of deal: buy one dozen and get a second dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 at participating shops in the U.S.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the announcement. “We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better.”

Of course, it’d be a pretty boring week if Krispy Kreme only had two announcements so, luckily, yesterday, they tossed in a third. The brand posted on Twitter that “#ChocolateGlazed doughnuts are BACK this Friday, July 12th!” Yes, as we’ve seen pretty much monthly throughout 2019, Krispy Kreme has once again chosen to roll out its popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts for a single day only on a somewhat random Friday. It’s all part of the brand’s “Chocolate Glaze Days.” I told you Krispy Kreme always find a reason to celebrate.