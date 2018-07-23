Krispy Kreme Will Sell a Dozen Doughnuts for $1 This Week

This Friday, July 27, Krispy Kreme celebrates its 81st birthday, but for the doughnut chain, it’s business as usual…which in modern Krispy Kreme parlance is actually business as not-so usual. In recent years, the brand has become increasingly enamored with “limited-time only” offerings, so as expected, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating the big 8-1 with a new doughnut, available for one week only.

The new “Glazed Confetti Doughnut”—billed as featuring “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles”—will land at participating stores on Friday, and will only be around until Thursday, August 2.

But diehard Krispy Kreme fans might want to rush in on July 27 because, on that day only, the chain is also offering a second celebratory deal: purchase any dozen doughnuts and get a second dozen of Original Glazed for $1. For your first dozen may we suggest throwing in a Strawberries & Kreme or Banana Pudding doughnut? Both are only around for summer '18.

It’s been a busy year since Krispy Kreme turned 80. Besides the seasonal flavors mentioned above, limited-time only doughnuts that either debuted or returned in the past year include things like Reese’s Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Gingerbread Glazed, Hershey’s Gold, a green O’riginal Glazed for St. Patrick’s Day, Nutter Butter Cookie Twist and Chips Ahoy! Cookie, the fan-selected Lemon Glazed, Blueberry Glazed, and Chocolate Glazed…and those are just the ones we covered.

With a track record like that, not breaking out a new LTO for the company’s birthday just wouldn’t be acceptable. Though at the same time, when Krispy Kreme fans are given a new variety as a present practically every week, do you even need a big birthday celebration? It probably depends on how much you like sprinkles.