Kraft Heinz to Acquire Avocado Oil-Loving Paleo Brand Primal Kitchen

A central tenet of the paleo diet is that our modern food system has run amok and humans should return to the simpler way of eating of our caveman ancestors. With that in mind, you don’t have to look too hard to find a bit of irony in this news: The paleo-focused food brand Primal Kitchen is set to be bought out by the massive food giant Kraft Heinz.

To be fair, in the three years since it was founded, Primal Kitchen has become a booming business all its own. Mark Sisson went from a food blogger to a best-selling diet author to founding Primal Kitchen, which is known for selling things like avocado oil mayo, upmarket organic ketchup, and protein bars. The brand is expected to make about $50 million this year in revenue, which explains why Kraft Heinz was willing to pay $200 million to scoop it up as part of their Springboard program, an incubator for these kinds of innovative food businesses.

“The proposed partnership with Primal Kitchen is consistent with Kraft Heinz’s vision to be the best food company, growing a better world. The Primal Kitchen team has built an amazing portfolio of the world’s best-tasting, health-enhancing, real-food pantry staples,” Paulo Basilio, Kraft Heinz’s U.S. zone president, said in a statement. “Primal Kitchen is an authentic, premium and growing brand that fits perfectly with our core condiments and sauces categories, and we are excited to partner with the company’s strong existing team to drive growth across multiple categories going forward.”

Sisson had plenty of nice things to say about his new overlords as well. “My mission has always been to change the way the world eats,” he was quoted as saying. “While our growth to date has exceeded all industry standards and expectations, our partnership with an industry leader like Kraft Heinz now offers an unrivalled opportunity to reach millions more of the consumers who have been seeking products like ours for years. Based on the significant time I’ve spent with the Kraft Heinz team, we share a common vision regarding the future of food and the importance of consumer choices.”

Meanwhile, even if you aren’t on a paleo or keto diet, Primal Kitchen is also locked in with another trend: avocados. Many of the company’s signature products are mayo and dressings made with avocado oil – as well as just straight avocado oils themselves. If you weren’t familiar with the brand before, this could be your change to integrate avocados even further into your diet.