Kith and Nobu Team Up for a Clothing Collection

As far as restaurants go, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s eponymous Nobu is pretty iconic. The menu is known for standout dishes like Black Cod with Miso, a sweet-savory recipe cloned by chefs all over the world, and Yellowtail-Jalapeño, an import from Matsuhisa's time spent serving sushi in Peru. The global empire also includes a growing portfolio of hotels, expanding to Los Cabos, Barcelona, and Chicago this year. Nobu's next move, however, is all about fashion—a new capsule collection with Kith, the sleek New York-based streetwear brand. The clothing line, announced on September 27, includes 17 pieces drawing “inspiration from Nobu’s renowned cooking style and aesthetic channeled through the Kith lens.”

The collection includes a quilted “Coaches Jacket” stamped with metallic versions of each brand’s logo, plus embroidered patches of the Japanese and American flags on the left sleeve; a quarter zip collared shirt takes one of Kith’s staple silhouettes and adds custom all-over prints of Sakura cherry blossoms and koi fish. Per the announcement, the collection also marks the return of the brand’s “signature 400 GSM Cotton-Brushback fleece” in two new co-branded hoodies. If you’re looking for something lighter, there are T-shirt options in two different silhouettes as well, both long-sleeved and short-sleeved. Top it all off with a Kith x Nobu x New Era Hat, and you’ve got an (almost) complete outfit for your next reservation. The line launches Monday, September 30th at all Kith shops and Kith.com (11 am EST).

If you happen to be in New York this weekend, Kith Treats—the in-house cereal bar at Kith, where you can mix Cinnamon Toast Crunch into your milkshakes—will also offer two limited-edition recipes in conjunction with the Nobu collection. First up is the Caramel Soba Cha Swirl, which is made with vanilla ice cream and Kariot hazelnut cream cereal (imported from Israel), blended with brownie chunks, toffee brittle, sweet Kuromitsu syrup, and a savory blend of Soba Cha, dried miso, and Maldon salt. The other treat is the Banana Soy French Toast Milkshake, prepared with fresh chunks of sliced banana and Shokupan French Toast, brown sugar cinnamon crumbles, soy caramel, and homemade Cinnamon Toast Crunch-infused whip. Both are inspired by original Nobu desserts, and will be available exclusively at Kith Treats Soho from Friday, September 27th through Monday, September 30th.