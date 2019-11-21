You Can Now Customize and Engrave Your KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Image zoom Courtesy of KitchenAid

As far as gifts for bakers go, KitchenAid stand mixers are always a good bet—they’re incredibly versatile, able to mix batter, knead dough, make whipped cream, and more. (Not to mention, they look good in your kitchen, too.) Now, there’s even more incentive to buy or gift them this holiday season thanks to new a feature available on the company’s website. On November 21, KitchenAid announced the stand mixer customization tool, which allows you to customize your stand mixer. And we’re not just talking about picking a color, either—you also have the option to add an engraving, pick your bowl design, and select different attachments all in one swoop.

The tool has a four-step process for creating the stand mixer of your dreams. The first step is color, which allows customers to pick from 30 options, including classic Empire Red, Blue Velvet, and Buttercup. Then, it’s on to engraving—a recently added feature that allows you to add a laser engraving to the Trimband (a.k.a. the metallic strip on the mixer), should you want one. You’re allowed 24 characters, so you can play around with adding a name, anniversary message, or whatever you see fit. Either way, it’s an easy way to bring a personal touch to a gift.

Image zoom Courtesy of KitchenAid

After engravings, it’s time to pick the bowl, and there are 15 different designs to choose from, including the classic KitchenAid Stainless Steel Bowl. The latter won’t cost any extra money, and some of the other new designs, like the White Gardenia Ceramic Bowl and Black on Black Textured Ceramic Bowl, also don’t have an additional fee. However, if you want the Tapestry Ceramic Bowl or the Watercolor Patterned Ceramic Bowl (shown above), for example, that's an $85 upgrade. The final step is choosing attachments, with over 10 options for prepping fruits & vegetables, meats, pasta, sweets, and juice. Once you’ve created your stand mixer, you can download a PDF to show the custom design—don't worry, there’s an option to remove prices, if you want to include it with your gift.

Speaking of KitchenAid, the appliance brand also debuted some early holiday deals on Amazon at the beginning of this month. Even the coveted stand mixers are on sale, with the Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer currently available for $200 instead of $270. You can find more savings in our roundup of Black Friday deals.