KitchenAid Just Released a Retro-Inspired Mixer Color to Celebrate the Brand’s 100th Anniversary

KitchenAid—maker of the coveted and colorful stand mixers brightening up many home cooks’ appliance arsenals—turns 100 years old next year. To celebrate its century-long presence in kitchens around the world, the brand is launching a 100 Year Collection in September with a retro-colored mixer and a collectible bowl, to boot.

Courtesy of KitchenAid

Misty Blue, the one color announced so far, will don a limited edition Heritage Artisan Series Model K 5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (the now-iconic model which first appeared in 1937). It comes with either a white-coated stainless steel bowl or a tactilely-pleasing hobnail-textured white ceramic bowl. While the Misty Blue color is a subtle, pastel blue with a “hint of green” that harkens back to another era of home baking. the new hue would also seem to be at home in any number of sophisticated color palates. Its understated tone and eggshell-like finish contrast with the mixer’s iconic metallic band and white toggles. In addition to the mid-century color scheme, these 100 Year Collection mixers also sport a retro KitchenAid logo and an anniversary power hub cover.

Courtesy of KitchenAid

So, if the mere thought of your trusty stand mixer gets you a little emotional, perhaps Misty Blue is the color for you.

The steel bowl model will retail for $519, while the ceramic bowl model is listed for $649 (the latter also features an upgraded Flex Edge Beater attachment). But KitchenAid connoisseurs will want to be on the lookout for another iteration of the ceramic model, as only 20 bowls will feature an individually-numbered band, turning this practical countertop tool into a collectible. Also available in Misty Blue is a 36-inch freestanding range and oven (including convection capability) which will set you back $7,699. (However, as of this writing, the stainless steel bowl model is on sale for $399 and the ceramic bowl for $499 at KitchenAid.com!)

Courtesy of KitchenAid

The mixers are slated to hit select stores and KitchenAid.com in September, while a statement from the brand says the range will become available at some point this fall. A representative from KitchenAid also tells us that more celebration plans for 2019 are in the works.

And KitchenAid isn’t the only major home goods brand singing the blues, so to speak. Earlier this month Le Creuset launched its latest Dutch oven color, indigo.