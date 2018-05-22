KitchenAid Mixers Are Almost Half Off on Amazon Right Now

It should go without saying by now that the KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the most coveted kitchen appliances out there. Its chic and simple design, coupled with its reliability and long lifespan, make it a must-have for dedicated bakers and home cooks. This particular stand mixer is an investment though, so it always feels like a blessing when it goes on sale. Lucky for you, one of those sales is happening right now on Amazon.

Depending on what color you pick, the stand mixer is nearly half off.

The Almond Cream shade is $280 compared to the usual $430, and the Silver Metallic is just $248. It's an incredible deal for an appliance that will hold up for years and make baking much faster and simpler, if not altogether easy.

The KitchenAid mixer goes beyond baking though: Sure, you can use it to make the perfect chocolate chip cookies, whip up pizza dough, and churn ice cream, but this stand mixer will also produce creamy mashed potatoes. Grab the food grinder attachment and you’ll even be able to make sausages.

In fact, one of the most fun aspects of the KitchenAid stand mixer is all the attachments that expand its versatility even further: The spiralizer can peel, core, and slice vegetables, while the pasta press can shape up to six different styles of pasta. You’d be right to think that this basically all-in-one tool is absolutely magical. With all the meals that you can make using the stand mixer, you’ll find yourself cooking at home more than going out to eat, which might actually end up saving you money in long run.

So head over to Amazon right now and pick up one for yourself. It was a long winter, and there’s a whole summer ahead of you, no doubt filled with barbecues and outdoor dinner parties. You deserve to treat yourself to something nice—that will make your life easier, too.

Already have one of your own? KitchenAid's stand mixer always tops the list of the most-wanted wedding gifts and you're just in time for wedding season.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer, $278 on amazon.com