The Most Beautiful KitchenAid Mixer Is on Sale for Black Friday—But This Deal Won’t Last

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a kitchen appliance darling for a reason. It’s dependable, sturdy, efficient and also serves as its own accent within a kitchen space. That’s why when a deal like this one strikes, we can’t help but get excited. Right now the KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan Design Series is 50% off on Amazon—and it comes with a glass mixing bowl.

That’s right, as of 1:30 PM EST the flashy mixer is just $240 (usually $460) and it comes in 3 great colors. The light and bright Azure Blue, a glossy Candy Apple Red, and an elegant Sugar Pearl Silver. These mixers are rarely discounted, and the glass bowl makes them all the more unique.

The mixer also comes with burnished metal flat beater, burnished metal dough hook, and wire whip. You can whip up 9 dozen cookies easily with this size, perfect for all of your holiday baking purposes. There’s a reason the tool is the #1 best seller in household mixers and has hundreds of positive reviews. If you’re gift shopping or looking for a great appliance that will become a staple in your kitchen, act now before the deal is claimed.

To buy: KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl, Blue, $240 at amazon.com

To buy: KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl, Candy Apple Red, $240 at amazon.com

To buy: KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl, Sugar Pearl Silver, $240 at amazon.com