KitchenAid's New Limited Edition Color Celebrates 100 Years of the Brand

KitchenAid has been celebrating 100 years in business in style (see: the retro-inspired Misty Blue stand mixer). Now to commemorate the anniversary, they've introduced a whole line in a limited edition color: Passion Red. The "Queen of Hearts Collection" is a major statement for countertop tools and appliances.

The classic 5-quart mixer currently exists in a huge array of colors (48, to be exact). The most popular colors ever have plenty of character, but Passion Red covers almost the entire mixer in the bright gloss. You'll need to wait until April 1 to get your hands on the new tool color, but the stunning hue is worth the wait. Check back at KitchenAid.com for details on the whole set. See below for the full list of products available in the limited edition red.

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Stand Mixer features unique 100 year celebratory fixtures and a custom chrome Power Hub cover. Get it with the stainless steel bowl for $400 or glass bowl with flex edge beater for $500

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 2-Speed Hand Blender, $55

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, $55

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer, $75

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 1.5L Kettle, $85

100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 2-Slice Toaster, $85